Gems Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Gems has a market capitalization of $246,462.12 and approximately $44.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gems has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00689822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00080525 BTC.

About Gems

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

