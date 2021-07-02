Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

G stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

