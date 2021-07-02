Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

