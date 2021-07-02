Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 103,047 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of WesBanco worth $42,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 over the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

