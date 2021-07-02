Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Atlassian worth $44,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Atlassian by 19.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 922.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.94.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $258.43 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $272.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

