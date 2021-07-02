Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Bloom Energy worth $45,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,309 shares of company stock worth $7,931,746 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BE opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.