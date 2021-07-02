Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 159,446 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $43,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.