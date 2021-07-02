Geode Capital Management LLC Has $45 Million Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Trupanion worth $44,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trupanion by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other news, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,409 shares of company stock worth $2,346,188. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRUP opened at $116.89 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

