Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,979 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Masonite International worth $44,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR opened at $113.95 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.