Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,673 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Worthington Industries worth $45,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of WOR opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $75.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

