Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,214 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $43,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after buying an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $86,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ASML by 141.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $679.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $667.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $285.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

