Geoffrey Richard Carter Sells 4,293 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 57 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($195.11).

On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £151.38 ($197.78).

LON SBRE remained flat at $GBX 256 ($3.34) during trading hours on Friday. 236,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,799. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £640 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 260.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRE. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

