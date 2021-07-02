Geoffrey Richard Carter Sells 4,293 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61).
Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 57 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($195.11).
- On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £151.38 ($197.78).
LON SBRE remained flat at $GBX 256 ($3.34) during trading hours on Friday. 236,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,799. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £640 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 260.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
