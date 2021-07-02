Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,146. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.