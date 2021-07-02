Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 400,000 New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVSAU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,382,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVSAU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,970. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

