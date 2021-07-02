Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $9,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $8,872,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $4,692,000.

OTCMKTS:RMGCU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 7,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

