Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 375,000 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,588,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHCAU stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 390,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,493. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.