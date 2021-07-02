Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 418,305 Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 418,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of PAQCU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

