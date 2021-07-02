Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 419,370 Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 6,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,331. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

