Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 4.28% of Fortress Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCAX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.79. 382,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,623. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

