Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQRU. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Shares of ACQRU stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 81,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,066. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

