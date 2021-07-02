Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $4.20 Million in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NAPA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. 275,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,261. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.