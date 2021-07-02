Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 448,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITQRU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 1,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,663. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

