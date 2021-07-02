Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 397,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNLU. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Shares of Kernel Group stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.30. 1,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,298. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

