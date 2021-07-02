Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCAAU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAAU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,892. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

