Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000.

Shares of SSAAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

