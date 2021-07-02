Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $498,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $4,313,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $819,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $996,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOBU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.