Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 390,917 Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 390,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $743,000.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSAQU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,366. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.