Gifto Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Gifto has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $24.65 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

