Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $55.84 on Friday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

