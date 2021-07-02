Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $47.97. 128,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 255,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61.

