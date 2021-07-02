goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total value of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,284,495.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.72, for a total transaction of C$2,201,156.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,694,707.50. Insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223 over the last 90 days.

TSE:GSY opened at C$158.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$149.20. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$50.39 and a 52-week high of C$162.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 12.0200009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

