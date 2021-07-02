GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoodRx by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $20,170,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in GoodRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after buying an additional 492,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

GoodRx stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion and a PE ratio of -36.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $4,672,740.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,740.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 615,948 shares worth $23,483,412. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

