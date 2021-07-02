Governor DAO Trading Up 46% This Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Governor DAO has a market cap of $2.63 million and $75,837.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 46% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00134544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00169884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.57 or 1.00647039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794,782 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

