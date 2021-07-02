Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GPMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE GPMT opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.