Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 397,577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.