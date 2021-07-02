Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Market Cap Reaches $6.46 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and $452,311.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

