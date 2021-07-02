Gravity (GZRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $44.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Gravity has a market cap of $93,108.08 and approximately $44.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00169485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.23 or 1.00273331 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

