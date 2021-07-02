Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.13. 3,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

