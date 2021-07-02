Greenline Partners LLC Buys 3,306 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,303,000 after acquiring an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2,296.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,580,000 after acquiring an additional 510,140 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

