Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.27. The company had a trading volume of 187,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,609. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

