GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GPV opened at C$24.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$510.00 million and a PE ratio of -46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 16.82. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of C$4.48 and a twelve month high of C$43.62.

In other news, Director Fraser Atkinson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,478.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,143,766 shares in the company, valued at C$22,775,812.36.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

