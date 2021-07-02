Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €47.00 by Warburg Research

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.50 ($64.12).

ETR:GLJ opened at €37.34 ($43.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. Grenke has a 1-year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1-year high of €78.25 ($92.06).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

