Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

