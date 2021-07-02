Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ: OMAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/23/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

6/15/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/11/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $52.50. 5,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.