Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.67

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.67 and last traded at C$33.67, with a volume of 10163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.60.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.36 million and a PE ratio of 3.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.