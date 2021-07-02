Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.67

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.67 and last traded at C$33.67, with a volume of 10163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.60.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.36 million and a PE ratio of 3.92.
About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.