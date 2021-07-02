Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,381.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,307.29. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $809.24 and a one year high of $1,403.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

