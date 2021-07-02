Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

