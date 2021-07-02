Gulden (NLG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $233,691.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $233,691.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00401788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,369,263 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.