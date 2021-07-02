H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 97,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,095. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

