H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 97,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,095. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

