Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 447,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

